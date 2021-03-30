MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 13,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,625. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

