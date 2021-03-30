Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in March

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCTKF stock remained flat at $$46.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.