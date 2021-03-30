Nano Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00008228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $646.22 million and approximately $37.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.84 or 0.03135093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00333977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.46 or 0.00894906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00419811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00352088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00260811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022016 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

