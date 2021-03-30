Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Natera by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 868,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,113. Natera has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

