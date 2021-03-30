Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Update

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,025.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEAPF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

