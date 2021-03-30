Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 129,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

