Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.18. The company had a trading volume of 143,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

