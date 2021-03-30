Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,390 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,748. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

