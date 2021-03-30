Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

NTOIY stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

