NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.22. 1,813,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,439. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. NetApp has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

