Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRGOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 69,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Newrange Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

