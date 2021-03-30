Nexo Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $12.88 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

