NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.