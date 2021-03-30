Nicki Demby Buys 10,000 Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) insider Nicki Demby acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

Shares of LON ESNT traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 291.40 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 134,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,605. Essentra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.13. The stock has a market cap of £879.10 million and a PE ratio of 183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is 3.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

