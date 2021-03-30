NinePointTwo Capital Makes New $216,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Booking by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $12.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,363.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,284.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,033.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,203.08 and a one year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,224.34.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

