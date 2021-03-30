NinePointTwo Capital Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

