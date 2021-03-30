Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NAT stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

