North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NRT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

