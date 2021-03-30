Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

