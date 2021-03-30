Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Domtar were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Domtar stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

