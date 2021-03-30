Northern Trust Corp Purchases 252,130 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $26,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,355,000 after buying an additional 1,002,700 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 990,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after buying an additional 867,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

