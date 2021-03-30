Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,374 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.54% of ArcBest worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

