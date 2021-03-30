Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,737 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

