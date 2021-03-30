NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.8 days.

NWHUF traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.31. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

