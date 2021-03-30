Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novartis were worth $265,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NVS stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

