Nuggets Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

