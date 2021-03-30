Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPHC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,642,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,932,828. Nutra Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

