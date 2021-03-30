Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Ally Financial worth $95,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

