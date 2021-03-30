Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 804,821 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Amcor worth $84,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

