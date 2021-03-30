Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Paylocity worth $79,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.74, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

