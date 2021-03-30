Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,547,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $94,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

