Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,655,302 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,655,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $97,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 480.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of F opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

