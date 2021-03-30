Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $81,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

