Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 37,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

