Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 572,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,759. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

