Oddz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00003872 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $1.61 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00057981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00248341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.13 or 0.00906996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030165 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

