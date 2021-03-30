OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

