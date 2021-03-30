Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $235.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.13. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $238.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

