Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 6,597,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,070,203. The company has a market cap of $231.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

