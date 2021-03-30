Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

ONCT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,215. The firm has a market cap of $399.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

