ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.27 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in ONE Gas by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 90.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.