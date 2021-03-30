OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.49% of OptiNose worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 229,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OptiNose by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

