Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 101,968 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ORC opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.15 million, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
