O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.27.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $508.03 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $283.59 and a 1-year high of $509.43. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

