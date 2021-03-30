O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $508.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $509.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.58 and a 200-day moving average of $457.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

