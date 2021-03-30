O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.27.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $508.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $283.59 and a 12-month high of $509.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.