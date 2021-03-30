Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $$10.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

