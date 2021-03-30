Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 21,035 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 652,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. Pentair plc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $62.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.