Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,540 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.38. 16,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

