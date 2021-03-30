Outfitter Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Pacira BioSciences makes up 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 52.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. 5,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

